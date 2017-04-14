A man who was kicked in the head and punched during a traffic stop Wednesday in Georgia told NBC News it was second his second encounter with one of the officers within days.

After videos of one of the incidents appeared online, the Gwinnett County Police Department fired both police officers, saying the videos confirmed "the force used was unnecessary and excessive."

Demetrius Hollins, 21 was stopped by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald showed up on the scene as back up. The videos show the officers assaulting Hollins while he was lying on the ground, handcuffed.

"I was actually trying to get to the camera app because I actually kind of had an encounter ... with the particular police officer before and he charged me with the same charges as he charged me with yesterday," said Hollins, who was booked for marijuana possession, obstruction and multiple traffic violations.