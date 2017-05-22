After a deadly explosion went off at a concert at Manchester Arena in England Monday night, famous figures took to social media to react.
The explosion occurred toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert. British police said that 19 were confirmed dead and about 50 were injured. No one is in custody and the motive is still unknown. Police are treating it as a terrorist incident until their hear otherwise.
Developing19 Dead in Explosion at Grande Concert
There are still few details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but witnesses reported hearing a loud bang coming from near the arena's bars.
Celebrities, politicians and others took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.
May 23, 2017
Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking �� Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.
— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017
Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017
Shocking and sad to hear what has happened in Manchester this morning. Thoughts are with our friends in the U.K.— Tim Nicholls MP (@TimNichollsMP) May 22, 2017
Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
I am sick to my stomach! At least 20 dead in #Manchester!!! At a show where there mostly young concertgoers!!! https://t.co/mpAdtknj7Kpic.twitter.com/ZTb9MmN1Pq— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 22, 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
My prayers are with you Manchester— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
�� Manchester— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 22, 2017
Hearing mixed things about what happened in Manchester but praying for everyone involved— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017
Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017
Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. ����— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 23, 2017
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande ����— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017
We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester— John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017
Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the first responders in Manchester. The NYPD is closely monitoring the situation.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 22, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible explosion in Manchester and their families.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017
what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. ��— Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017
My heart breaks tonight for Manchester.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 23, 2017
my heart is with u, Manchester.— ac (@alessiacara) May 23, 2017
Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017
Sending all my love and thoughts to all those in Manchester tonight Gx— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected.— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017
What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 23, 2017