Wash. Plutonium Plant Evacuated Amid Emergency Alert

In this July 9, 2014, file photo, a sign informs visitors of prohibited items on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. A new report says Congress should consider authorizing the Department of Energy to use grout to stabilize some of Hanford's radioactive waste, rather than a more expensive plan to turn it into glass.

An alert prompted the evacuation of the Hanford plutonium processing plant in rural Washington State Tuesday morning, with some workers ordered to take cover.



"There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials," said an emergency alert posted online.

Elite NYPD Unit Takes on High Rise Rescues

Dizzying heights that would terrify most people are just another day at the office for an elite New York City police unit that specializes in high-rise rescues. The Associated Press got an up close view of the unit training on the Brooklyn Bridge. (Published 4 hours ago)

NBC affiliate KING reported that a tunnel had collapsed at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, and that the tunnel was full of contaminated materials. A representative could not confirm to NBC that a tunnel collapsed, but did note a "take-cover" order was issued.



Access to the site has been restricted, according to the alert, which also said, as a precaution, workers went indoors in areas that may have been affected.

