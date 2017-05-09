Wash. Plutonium Plant Evacuated Amid Emergency Alert

An alert prompted the evacuation of the Hanford plutonium processing plant in rural Washington State Tuesday morning, with some workers ordered to take cover.
"There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials," said an emergency alert posted online.
NBC affiliate KING reported that a tunnel had collapsed at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, and that the tunnel was full of contaminated materials. A representative could not confirm to NBC that a tunnel collapsed, but did note a "take-cover" order was issued.
Access to the site has been restricted, according to the alert, which also said, as a precaution, workers went indoors in areas that may have been affected.