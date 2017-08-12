One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a car slammed into a crowd after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. News4's Derrick Ward reports from Charlottesville. (Published 2 hours ago)

Charlottesville Police have identified the suspect authorities say plowed into a group of counter-protesters against a white nationalist rally in Virginia as James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio.

Fields Jr. has been charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of failing to stop, according to the official.

Fields Jr. allegedly killed one and injured over a dozen others in the incident. He is being held at the Albermarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail according to jail Superintendent Martin Kumer.

Col. Martin Kumer, superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, said Fields was in custody there Saturday night. Kumer says he doesn’t believe Fields has obtained an attorney yet.

In Ohio, Fields Jr. was recently charged for expired or unlawful plates, according to Maumee Municipal Court documents.

