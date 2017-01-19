Protesters Hold 'Queer Dance Party' Near Mike Pence's DC Home

Rainbow flags, cut off shorts and music filled the streets near Vice President-elect Mike Pence's Chevy Chase home Wednesday night.

Hundreds met at Friendship Heights Metro station before marching -- and dancing -- their way to Pence's neighborhood for a "Queer Dance Party."

Organizations WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 held the event to express "that homophobia and transphobia is wrong and should be resisted," Firas Nasr, a founding organizer of WERK for Peace, told DCist.

The protesters went down Western Ave. toward Tennyson St. NW, where Pence is temporarily staying until he moves into the United States Naval Observatory.

In December, several people on Pence's block hung rainbow pride flags to show their displeasure about his positions on LGBT issues.

LGBT activists have criticized Pence for a "religious objections" law he signed as Indiana governor that they said could sanction discrimination against gay people.