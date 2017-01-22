George H.W. Bush Breathing on His Own in Texas Hospital

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend a portrait unveiling at the George Bush Library April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas.

A spokesperson for George H.W. Bush said the health of the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush is improving.

In a statement, Jim McGrath said the President will remain in the Intensive Care Unit of Houston Methodist Hospital for a few more days. However, he no longer requires mechanical assistance for breathing.

"His spirits are high, and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule. In fact, he called his office last night at 6:30 p.m. to check on his staff," said the statement from McGrath.

Even better news for former First Lady Barbara Bush. She may be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

The two became hospitalized earlier this week, missing the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.