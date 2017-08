A total solar eclipse is going to be visible across parts of the U.S. this August? But what is a total solar eclipse, exactly? When was the last time one happened? What should you look for? Find out all that and more.

A total eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, casting a shadow and temporary darkness on Earth. It only occurs along the path of totality, and the last time this path landed in the United States was 1979. Only a few states experienced totality, but a majority of the surrounding states still experienced a partial eclipse. Seeing this state of totality is such a rare occurrence that some consider it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.