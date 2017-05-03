Teen Couple Gets Fat-Shamed Online, Then Is Overwhelmed By Support

A teen couple is gaining praise on social media for their response to a fat-shaming tweet about their prom photos.

Madison Haulter and Tre Booker, both of Indiana, had posted photos of their prom night over the weekend, with Haulter captured in a pink sequined dress, and Booker in a suit with a matching bow-tie.

“Prom with the loml [love of my life],” Haulter wrote.

Soon after, at least one user fat-shamed Haulter, writing on Twitter “Wow he loves you even tho you’re fat :( mbn [must be nice].”

But Haulter and Booker’s response to the tweet quickly caught the attention of the twitterverse.

“Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know,” Haulter wrote.

Her tweet has been retweeted more than 6,500 times and liked more than 14,700 times.

Booker’s response gained even more retweets and more than 60,500 likes.

“Your not fat baby. God made you just for me. Your perfect,” he wrote.

Watch Live Obamas to Host Roundtable on Planned Library, Museum

He went on to write, “Every one is beautiful. God made us in his image he makes no mistakes !!”

Haulter told a local news station she was shocked by the attention their responses have received.

“I just thought my friends would reply and that’s it,” she said, noting that she has received messages from other women and girls saying she inspired them to have more confidence.

She added that she hopes her message will make people “realize the power behind their words.”

Haulter’s father, Tom, told WIXN that he is proud of his daughter for spreading love and not hate.

“What’s exciting is the number of people responding to her and Tre with positive comments and people thanking them for inspiring them. Really proud of these two,” Tom said. “Tre is a young man full of integrity with a genuinely good heart and treats her like a queen. They both have good heads on their shoulders, and it’s fun watching them grow together. That’s all her mother and I could ask for concerning our daughter’s relationship.”