Trump Hosting UN Security Council Meeting at White House

President Donald Trump is expected to host members of the United Nations Security Council with a White House meeting Monday, NBC News reported.
The ambassadors of the 15-member group are expected to have coffee with members of Congress in the morning and then head to the White House to meet and have lunch with the president, sources told NBC News.
North Korea will likely be a major topic of discussion, as the North continues to test its nuclear missiles and threaten other countries.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is expected to attend the gathering. She is serving this month as the president of the Security Council, a role that rotates each month.
Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago