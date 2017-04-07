Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Drought Emergency Lifted for Most of CA
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    The Twitter Inc. logo is arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2013. Twitter Inc.'s market debut will be the most anticipated initial public offering since Facebook Inc. listed last year, and the microblogging service is making sure to avoid some of its rival's pitfalls. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.

    CNBC reported the move came a day after the social media company filed a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding it reveal who is behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.

    Man With Cane Falls Onto Train Tracks, Rescued by Commuters

    [NATL] Man With Cane Falls Onto Train Tracks, Rescued by Quick Commuters

    Daniel Summers' commute turned into an opportunity to save a life when a man with a cane fell onto the train tracks of the Atlanta MARTA on April 6. Summers, a 29-year-old father, leapt onto the tracks and, along with three other people, pulled the man to safety. A commuter across the platform filmed the rescue. 

    "We just kind of got on each side of him, we didn't say anything to each other," Summers  said. "We just kind of understood this guy needs to move fast." 

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Twitter declined to comment. 

    Get More at CNBC.com
    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices