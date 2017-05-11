White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's decision to fire former FBI director James Comey, citing "basic atrocities" Comey committed against the Department of Justice as justification.

In the wake of Tuesday's firing of FBI Director James Comey, a Justice Department official told NBC News that candidates are being considered to serve as interim director until the role is permanently filled.

Andrew McCabe was Comey's deputy director and is now serving as the acting head of the FBI. Meanwhile, Paul Abbate holds a top FBI position as well, leading the agency's criminal and cyber investigations and international operations.

Comey Fired After Requesting More Money for Russia Probe

President Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday morning defending his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey, saying that Comey, who was leading the investigation into possible ties between the Trump Administration and Russia, "wasn't doing a good job." Comey had asked for more money for the investigation just days before he was dismissed. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

Adam Lee is in charge of the FBI's Richmond, Virginia, office. Michael Anderson is also with local FBI, leading the Chicago division since 2015.



William Evania is the head of the Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, meaning he looks at insider threats and spying on the U.S. from a broad policy perspective.