Manafort Got $3.5M Mystery Mortgage, Paid No Tax

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort took out a $3.5 million mortgage through a shell company just after leaving the campaign, but the mortgage document that explains how he would pay it back was never filed — and Manafort's company never paid $36,000 in taxes that would be due on the loan, NBC News reported.

In addition, despite telling NBC News previously that all his real estate transactions are transparent and include his name and signature, Manafort's name and signature do not appear on any of the loan documents that are publicly available. A Manafort spokesperson said the $3.5 million loan was repaid in December, but also said paperwork showing the repayment was not filed until he was asked about the loan by NBC News.

News of the missing documents comes as New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is taking a "preliminary look" at his real estate transactions, including the $3.5 million loan, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Real estate experts contacted by NBC News called the omission "highly unusual," though not illegal.

