A Senate committee hearing on a serious topic took a lighthearted turn when Ashton Kutcher blew a kiss at Sen. John McCain .

In the hearing, Kutcher testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on ending modern slavery and human trafficking.

The actor may not have expected a wry comment from Sen. John McCain, a committee member and Kutcher fan, one day after Valentine's Day.

“Ashton, you were better looking in the movies,” Sen. McCain said while thanking him for his testimony.

Kutcher blew him a kiss as the room laughed.

Kutcher was testifying not as an actor, but as the co-founder of Thorn, an organization that uses technology to fight against the sexual exploitation of children. Thorn builds tools that help find child abuse victims and make digital platforms safer.

“For years now, Thorn has been committed to building tech tools to combat child sexual exploitation and facilitating collaborations across tech industry to disrupt these crimes,” Kutcher said in a statement. "We have no intention of stopping until we win this battle."

The End Modern Slavery is an initiative led by Sen. Bob Corker that aims to end slavery and human trafficking worldwide.