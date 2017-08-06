Pence Calls Report That He’s Prepping for 2020 'Laughable and Absurd' - NBC Bay Area
Pence Calls Report That He’s Prepping for 2020 'Laughable and Absurd'

    Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images, File
    In this file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the White House on July 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    Vice President Mike Pence blasted the claim that he, along with top aides, will run a 2020 shadow presidential campaign, NBC News reported.

    He called it "disgraceful and offensive" and "laughable and absurd."

    The New York Times reported Sunday that key Pence aides have told major Republican donors that Pence would be prepared to run for president in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not.

    "Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team," Pence wrote in a sharply-worded denial on Sunday. "The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration."

