The White House is preparing to establish a "war room" to combat questions about ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign, Reuters reported.
The news agency cited administration officials and people close to Trump.
When Trump returns from an overseas trip, the administration will add experienced political professionals and possibly lawyers to handle the Russia probe, which has gained new urgency since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to head the investigation, the sources told Reuters.
Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago