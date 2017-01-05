360 Photos: Inside CES 2017

NBC Bay Area reporter Scott Budman and photographer Michael Horn arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, just in time to cover the hottest new tech trends at at CES 2017.

CES is a global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow that takes place every January in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stay tuned for more tech developments.

CES Tech Conference Kicks off in Las Vegas The Consumer Electronics Show gets underway Thursday, Jan. 5 in Las Vegas. Thousands of companies from around the world will unveil products and technologies you might use in the near future. From fitness trackers that fit on your finger to robots that will give you directions at the airport, this year's hot buzz phrase is "The Internet of Things" or IOT. (Published 4 hours ago)