The European Commission's issue centers around the U.S. social networking giant linking Facebook accounts to WhatsApp user identities.

    Facebook has been fined 110 million euros ($122 million) by European regulators for providing "misleading information" about its acquisition of instant messaging service WhatsApp.

    The social media giant bought WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, said that Facebook told it that there was no possibility to establish "reliable automated matching between Facebook users' accounts and WhatsApp users' accounts" that year.

    The Commission's issue centers around the U.S. social networking giant linking Facebook accounts to WhatsApp user identities.

    But last year, Facebook released an update to its terms of service that raised the possibility of linking accounts from both platforms.

