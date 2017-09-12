Oops: Apple's Facial Recognition Fails During iPhone X Demo

Let's face it - that was awkward.
Apple had an embarrassing moment during the tech giant's much-hyped reveal of its new iPhone X Tuesday when a key facial recognition feature failed to work during a demonstration, CNBC reported.
The new Face ID feature is supposed to allow you to unlock the $1,000 gadget with a glance, but an Apple exec needed to enter a passcode to get it to work while on-stage Tuesday in California.
Check out how the facial recognition feature flopped during Apple's demo in the below video.
