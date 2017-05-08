Colonel Sanders Pens KFC Romance Novella for Mother's Day

"Tender Wings of Desire," a romance novella authored by Colonel Sanders of KFC, is free on Amazon.

Colonel Sanders is the author of a new KFC romance novella, "Tender Wings of Desire," being offered for free ahead of Mother's Day.

Yes. Really.

"This Mother's Day, let Colonel Sanders take care of dinner... and mom's fantasies," a shirtless man said in a video tweet pinned to the top of the chicken chain's Twitter account.

The book is being offered electronically for free on Amazon Kindle. According to the description, it features Lady Madeline Parker, who has run away from Parker Manor.

"When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, Madeline realizes she must choose between a life of order and a man of passion," the description says. "Can love overcome lies? What happens in the embrace of destiny, on the Tender Wings of Desire?"

The 96-page novella is dedicated to "mothers everywhere... a brief escape from motherhood into the arms of your fantasy Colonel. Whoever he may be."