Caught on Cam: Truck Brake Failure

Terrifying moments caught on camera as a truck driver's brakes failed, sending him speeding down a highway in Mexico. Mexican federal police shot this video as officers followed the runaway truck for six miles. The truck reached speeds up to 99 miles an hour before crossing over multiple lanes veering off the highway and crashing to a halt. The truck drove onto a special hard shoulder with speed friction that slowed the truck down. After the crash the driver climbed out the window and appeared to be okay.