Defense Attorney for Bob Lee Killing Suspect Withdraws From Case

The defense attorney for Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco last month, is withdrawing from the case.

Paula Canny announced her decision during a court hearing Tuesday morning. She said she can't talk about the reason behind her decision due to attorney-client privilege, but she said it involves some type of conflict of interest.

"How could I ethically represent somebody ever that I had a conflict of interest at the beginning, do you understand? I would be disbarred for doing that," Canny said. "I don't want to lose my license to practice law. I still like being a lawyer."

#BREAKINGNEWS Paula Canny, the attorney for Nima Momeni, the man accused of murdering tech executive Bob Lee, is withdrawing from the case. pic.twitter.com/DVNtIFkCSP — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 30, 2023

Counsel who will be taking over the defense of Nima Momeni is Miami based attorney Saam Zanguneh.

He told me by phone, Momeni’s family reached out to him last week. Zanguneh is known in Florida in part for representing MMA fighters and Rappers. pic.twitter.com/DBIiV4PReu — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 30, 2023

In early April, investigators say Momeni killed Lee in a dispute surrounding Momeni's sister.

Momeni has pleaded not guilty.

