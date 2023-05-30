Defense Attorney for Bob Lee Killing Suspect Withdraws From Case

The defense attorney for Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco last month, is withdrawing from the case.
Paula Canny announced her decision during a court hearing Tuesday morning. She said she can't talk about the reason behind her decision due to attorney-client privilege, but she said it involves some type of conflict of interest.
"How could I ethically represent somebody ever that I had a conflict of interest at the beginning, do you understand? I would be disbarred for doing that," Canny said. "I don't want to lose my license to practice law. I still like being a lawyer."
In early April, investigators say Momeni killed Lee in a dispute surrounding Momeni's sister.
Momeni has pleaded not guilty.
Miami-based defense attorney Saam Zangeneh will now represent Momeni.