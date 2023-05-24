San Francisco

New Images Released in Bob Lee Murder Case

Suspect Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty in the April 4 stabbing and is being held without bail

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, appeared in court Wednesday, as new images were released in court filings for the murder case.

Momeni has been held without bail after pleading not guilty of murder last week in Lee's stabbing death April 4 in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Momeni disagreed with his attorney Paula Canny about the date for his preliminary hearing. He said he wanted the earliest possible date.

The next hearing is set for May 30.

Also Wednesday, new images from the night of Lee's death were released, showing Lee and Momeni together and apart at different times and places in the city.

Momeni's arraignment had been delayed multiple times, including earlier this month, because Canny said she did not receive the autopsy and toxicology report with enough time to review it. Canny said the report is key in their defense.

According to Lee's toxicology screen, several drugs were present in his system at the time of his death.

