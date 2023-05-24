New Images Released in Bob Lee Murder Case

Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, appeared in court Wednesday, as new images were released in court filings for the murder case.

Momeni has been held without bail after pleading not guilty of murder last week in Lee's stabbing death April 4 in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Momeni disagreed with his attorney Paula Canny about the date for his preliminary hearing. He said he wanted the earliest possible date.

The next hearing is set for May 30.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also Wednesday, new images from the night of Lee's death were released, showing Lee and Momeni together and apart at different times and places in the city.

One image from Millennium Tower shows Bob Lee in the lobby at 12:39am. This is the tower where Nima Momeni’s sister Kazar lives. (3/8) pic.twitter.com/UEACCr2FZD — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

About an hour and a half later Bob Lee is seen inside a Millennium Tower elevator. According to court documents, Nima Momeni is with him. (4/8) pic.twitter.com/fYClUusOXs — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

According to the time stamp in the next photo, Momeni and Lee exit the elevator in the Garage of Millennium Tower at 2:00am. They walk to a white BMW Convertible car. (5/8) pic.twitter.com/5hAX45skoq — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

Nima Momeni and Bob Lee are then seen getting into the white BMW together.

(6/8) pic.twitter.com/NRj2rZH7HO — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

The next image is from near the crime scene. It shows Bob Lee walking up Main Street toward Harrison. This is near where investigators say Lee was stabbed. (7/8) pic.twitter.com/1C0Hizh94O — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

Bob Lee called 911 about 2:30am. The final image shows Bob Lee near a Toyota sedan he had apparently tried to flag down. He collapsed yards away in front of a condominium complex. (8/8) pic.twitter.com/q6f59hY7nP — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 24, 2023

Momeni's arraignment had been delayed multiple times, including earlier this month, because Canny said she did not receive the autopsy and toxicology report with enough time to review it. Canny said the report is key in their defense.

According to Lee's toxicology screen, several drugs were present in his system at the time of his death.