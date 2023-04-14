View Timeline of Events Leading Up to Killing of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco after an argument about the suspect's sister, according to court documents.

The court documents were released Friday, the same day Nima Momeni, who is charged in the case, appeared in court. View the documents below and a timeline of the events it outlines prior to Lee's death.

Chronological timeline of events outlined in Bob Lee murder case

3:30 p.m. April 3: Bob Lee invites Witness 1 to an apartment in the 1500 block of Mission Street. Witness arrives and finds Lee, a resident, and a female subject (Khazar Momeni) drinking. Witness 1 reports meeting Khazar Momeni through Lee 3-4 years ago. Witness is unsure if Lee and Khazar are in a relationship, despite fact that Khazar is already married. After some time, Lee tells Witness 1 he’s leaving. Lee talked to Khazar and invited her to go with them, but she did not.

Witness 1 then leaves and goes to Lee’s hotel - 1 Hotel San Francisco. While at the hotel, Witness 1 sees Lee having a conversation with Nima Momeni, Khazar's older brother. The conversation was about Nima picking up Khazar from the apartment in 1500 block of Mission earlier that day. Nima is questioning Lee about whether Khazar was doing drugs or anything inappropriate. Lee assures Momeni nothing inappropriate happened.

Witness 1 states they then left the hotel and go to Lee’s apartment, where they continue to hang out.

8:31 p.m. April 3: Millennium Tower camera footage shows a late model BMW Z4 arrive at the property. Nima Momeni gets out wearing a white T-shirt and pants, and enters the tower.

12:30 a.m. April 4: Witness 1 states Lee leaves his apartment and Witness 1 never sees him again.

12:39 a.m. April 4: Millennium Tower camera footage shows Lee arrive and enter Millennium Tower wearing all black.

2:03 a.m. April 4: Millennium Tower camera footage shows Nima and Lee take the elevator down to lobby and get inside Nima’s BMW. Nima is wearing a large white and tan jacket and wearing a black beanie.

Other cameras track the BMW, with Nima driving and Lee in passenger seat, to the 400 block of Main Street. The BMW parks in a dark and secluded area south bound on Main Street. The car is parked just out of camera’s frame, but camera can pick up glow of the tail light.

Eventually, two subjects (Lee and Nima) enter the frame. After standing on sidewalk for about 5 minutes, camera catches Nima appear to “suddenly move” towards other subject (Lee). They separate and an injured Lee walks northbound on the west sidewalk, while Nima walks south on the west sidewalk. He stops along a fence line in the immediate area where the knife was recovered. The BMW is then seen taking off at a high rate of speed.

2:35 a.m. April 4: SFPD respond to 365 Main Street for report of a stabbing. Victim found in street bleeding from multiple stab wounds. The victim is rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police find blood spatter on both sides of the sidewalk on the 400 block of Main Street and find a 4-inch kitchen knife in a parking lot with blood on it.

That morning, Witness 1 calls Khazar to ask if Lee had gone to her apartment at the Millennium Tower after Lee left his apartment. Khazar tells Witness 1 that Lee came to the apartment “for a second” but she fell asleep and didn’t know when he left.

April 11: Officers are able to unlock both of Lee’s phones with help from his family. Call log indicates a FaceTime call between “Nima via Khazar” and Lee. Lee’s phone also shows a text message from Khazar saying: “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you selfish pricks.”