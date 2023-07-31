Preliminary hearing underway for man accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee

The man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Nima Momeni has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the April 4 stabbing death of the CashApp founder. Momeni has been held in San Francisco jail without bail.

Monday's hearing was the first of two days of preliminary proceedings.

