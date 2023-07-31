San Francisco

Preliminary hearing underway for man accused of killing CashApp founder Bob Lee

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Nima Momeni has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the April 4 stabbing death of the CashApp founder. Momeni has been held in San Francisco jail without bail.

Monday's hearing was the first of two days of preliminary proceedings.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco Jun 13

‘We are fresh eyes, fresh perspectives': Bob Lee killing suspect gets new legal team

San Francisco May 24

New Images Released in Bob Lee Murder Case

San Francisco May 18

Suspect in Killing of Tech Executive Bob Lee Pleads Not Guilty, Bail Denied

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoBob Lee
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us