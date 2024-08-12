clear the shelters

San Francisco SPCA Clear the Shelters Community Adoption Event

Saturday, August 17: 11AM - 3PM

By Taylor Hardy

Join us on August 17th for a day packed with excitement and furry friends. For San Francisco SPCA's Clear the Shelters Community Adoption event you can expect:

FREE Cat & Dog Adoptions for all animals 5 months and older! (Meaning ZERO adoption fees!) 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!  

This is your chance to meet amazing pets ready for a forever home. Come, find your new best friend, and be part of the excitement!  

When: Saturday, August 17th from 11AM to 3PM​

Community

clear the shelters 1 hour ago

Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the Oakland Zoo

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 24

Olympic Watch Parties at City Center Bishop Ranch

Where: SF SPCA Adoption Center (250 Florida St. San Francisco, CA 94103)

​For more information, please click here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersPetsCommunitypet adoption
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us