San Francisco SPCA Clear the Shelters Community Adoption Event

Join us on August 17th for a day packed with excitement and furry friends. For San Francisco SPCA's Clear the Shelters Community Adoption event you can expect:

FREE Cat & Dog Adoptions for all animals 5 months and older! (Meaning ZERO adoption fees!)

A Photobooth to capture memories with your future fur-ever friend!

A Plinko Board Game with the opportunity to win awesome prizes!

Stuffed Animal Adoptions for just $5.00—Every donation goes to support our shelter animals!

This is your chance to meet amazing pets ready for a forever home. Come, find your new best friend, and be part of the excitement!

When: Saturday, August 17th from 11AM to 3PM​

Where: SF SPCA Adoption Center (250 Florida St. San Francisco, CA 94103)

​For more information, please click here.