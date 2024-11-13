15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors Holiday Hunger Campaign

NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía / KSTS, in partnership with Safeway, present the launch of the 15th Annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign, a seasonal initiative aimed at combating food insecurity in the Bay Area.

The campaign runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 25, 2024, at 167 Safeway stores throughout the Bay Area, benefiting Bay Area Food Banks – a collaboration of six independent nonprofit food banks serving 13 Northern California counties.

During the Nourishing Neighbors campaign, Safeway and Andronico’s customers can support the cause by donating $10 through tear-pad flyers available at store registers. These funds will go directly toward purchasing essential food items, which will be distributed to local food banks to support families facing food insecurity.

Last year’s Nourishing Neighbors holiday campaign raised more than $4.3 million – equivalent to over 8.6 million meals for those in need. The success of the 2023 campaign highlights the powerful impact of community collaboration in addressing critical issues like food insecurity.

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Where: 167 Safeway Stores throughout the Bay Area

