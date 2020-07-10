berkeley humane

Best in Show: Stories From Beyond the Shelter

A benefit for Berkeley Humane

Don't miss the live, virtual storytelling event celebrating the joy animals bring to our lives featuring bestselling and celebrated author, Amy Tan, and author and radio host of KQED’s Forum, Dr. Michael Krasny.

Which story will be crowned Best in Show? Join Berkeley Humane for this feel-good celebration of animals, writing, and the beloved pets that grace our lives with love and joy.

The virtual event will also feature a conversation with Amy Tan and a live storytelling contest, focused on the animal companions that shape our lives with love. The contest winner will be awarded as Best in Show.

WHEN: Friday, August 14, 6 - 7 PM

To purchase tickets, please click here.

To submit your story, please click here.

