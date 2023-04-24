If you like burgers and beer, mark Saturday, May 20th on your calendar! The Burger & Brew Fest is returning to Fremont to celebrate their 8th annual event with the community. The event supports Northern California craft breweries and distilleries, along with local restaurants.

Event features:

Beer sampling from Bay Area craft breweries

Craft distilleries

Burgers and sliders from local food vendors

Restaurants

Food trucks

Live entertainment

Bistro style seating areas

The Burger Throwdown - a friendly grilling competition between local celebrity chefs

Attendance is free. There is a fee to participate in beer and spirit sampling. Tickets will be available online for a pre-sale early-bird discount rate, as well as onsite the day of the event.

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 11AM to 5PM

Where: Downtown Fremont - Downtown Event Center Plaza and Capitol Ave. from Liberty St. to State St.

Buy Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/bnbrew23

For more information, click HERE.