MayaBazaar Festival

The Association of Indo Americans is hosting Maya Bazaar in Bishop Ranch on May 13th. Join the organization, and the cultural groups they bring together, for the biggest Indian Summer Festival!

This year’s event highlights Indian culture with a Bollywood concert, fashion show, and vibrant dances. Artisan booths with jewelry bazaar, clothing meia and other cultural handicrafts will also give you an opportunity to engage in the festivities.

Other Attractions

Bubble Show

VR Games

Carnival Games

Train

Pony Rides

Animal Petting Zoo

Face Painting

Early bird tickets are available for $7, and kids under 3 years old are free.

When: Saturday, May 13th from 11AM to 7PM

Where: Bishop Ranch 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon

Register here

For more information, please click here.