San Ramon

MayaBazaar Festival

Saturday, May 13th from 11AM-7PM

By Amelia Lee

AIA

The Association of Indo Americans is hosting Maya Bazaar in Bishop Ranch on May 13th. Join the organization, and the cultural groups they bring together, for the biggest Indian Summer Festival!

This year’s event highlights Indian culture with a Bollywood concert, fashion show, and vibrant dances. Artisan booths with jewelry bazaar, clothing meia and other cultural handicrafts will also give you an opportunity to engage in the festivities.

Other Attractions

  • Bubble Show
  • VR Games
  • Carnival Games
  • Train
  • Pony Rides
  • Animal Petting Zoo
  • Face Painting
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Early bird tickets are available for $7, and kids under 3 years old are free.

When: Saturday, May 13th from 11AM to 7PM
Where: Bishop Ranch 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon
Register here

For more information, please click here.

Japantown Apr 1

Nikkei Matsuri

Oakland Apr 1

Growl, Meow & Wine

This article tagged under:

San Ramon
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us