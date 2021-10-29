virtual event

Golden Gate International Film Festival 2021

Nov. 5-14, 2021

Join NBC Bay Area at the 6th Annual Golden Gate International Film Festival (GGIFF) on Nov. 5-14, 2021. The virtual film festival will feature a lineup of 40+ films, an awards ceremony, performances, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Powered by Net Effect Media Inc., GGIFF is committed to providing opportunities to content creators and filmmakers from around the world to introduce their work to the broadest possible audience.

To learn more about the festival, please click here.

Community

WHEN: Nov. 5-14, 2021

WHERE: Virtual Event

