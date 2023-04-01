Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the 45th Annual Nikkei Matsuri Festival in San Jose Japantown on Sunday, April 23, 10:00am-5:00pm.

The Nikkei Matsuri Festival first began their celebration of culture and tradition in 1978. You’re invited to continue the annual tradition of exploring Japanese art exhibits, shopping for artisan goods, trying festival food favorites, and enjoying live performances.

Many visitors begin their visit by enjoying Japanese art exhibits, showcasing the beauty of bonsai, Ikebana (flower arranging) and Japanese classical dance. Throughout the day, attendees can also admire and support the work of local artists at over 70 artisan booths. Live performances by favorites, San Jose Taiko and Chidori Band, will also be featured. Boom Box stage will be returning with Japanese American bands, The Sound Project, Ikumi Band and more.

To complete the festival, Japantown’s non-profit organizations will be preparing festival dishes like Imagawayaki (pancake filled with red bean), somen salad, Japanese shaved ice dessert, and a festival favorite, Nikkei Dogs. Food Trucks and restaurant favorites will serve a variety of Japanese American inspired dishes.

When: Sunday, April 23rd from 10AM to 5PM

Where: San Jose Japantown (640 N. 5th St. San Jose, CA 95112)

For more information, please click here.