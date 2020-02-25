More than $4.5 million raised at SFGH Foundation’s Hearts in SF

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (the Foundation) raised more than $4.5 million at its 2020 Hearts in SF event which honored the community and mental health care programs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG). Proceeds from the event, held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Oracle Park, will support vital initiatives and programs with a focus on mental and behavioral health. This year, the Foundation celebrated what it means to Lead with Heart, on-the-ground innovation, and deep commitment to community. Hearts events proceeds (2004–2020), combined with Hearts in San Francisco artworks, have raised more than $32 million.

Kaiser Permanente gifted a $3 million grant to the Addiction Care Team (ACT), a team that is addressing the root causes of addiction and building life-changing connections. ACT prioritizes individuals during hospitalization who are identified as the most vulnerable, in order to reduce harms of substance use while addressing medical and psychosocial complications of addiction. As a hospital-based consultation service, ACT found that 50% of people with substance use disorder (SUD) are disconnected to community care. Hospitalization presents a pivotal touch point to initiate and link people to treatment. ACT is building a continuum of care and changing the narrative of addiction in San Francisco. Kaiser Permanente’s $3 million gift will expand the ACT team – hiring a full-time physician, another patient navigator, and a nurse practitioner or physician assistant. It will also help facilitate the expansion of services to the emergency department and the opening of an outpatient clinic for patients to continue care after they are discharged. The funding will increase the number of patients cared for by 30%.

As an evolution of the Foundation’s Heroes Awards, the Leaders with Heart award recognizes extraordinary community leaders who exemplify the compassion and commitment of the Foundation and ZSFG – caring for all San Franciscans. This year, Dr. Mark Leary and the Social Medicine Team were recognized.