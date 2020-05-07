pet of the week

Pet of the Week – Chato

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Chato.

Are you into big dogs with big hearts? Well then, we have the pooch for you.  Meet Chato a three-year-old neutered male Pitbull mix.  This dog is playful and rambunctious with a happy go lucky personality.  He’s also perfected the sploot. Since Chato can be rowdy, he would do best in a home with kids 10 years or older.  He gets along with other dogs his size, but cats are no go for Chato. Despite weighing in at 80 pounds, Chato likes to fancy himself as a lap dog, and he loves to give hugs.  Looking for a spirited and loving canine to add to your life?  Ask for Chato ID# A876594.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Adoptions by appointment only.

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

