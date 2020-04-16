Pet of the Week – Dudley

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Dudley.

Dudley sets the standard for making the most out of sheltering-in-place. This twelve-year-old neutered male Chihuahua just wants to snuggle on the sofa, binge watch Seinfeld or The Golden Girls (he’s fond of sitcoms) and engage in his favorite pastime: napping. Dudley is a gentle soul with an unbelievable capacity to love. He’s a tiny guy weighing only four pounds, and would do best in a home with adults only. Dudley’s dream is to find a new loving home where he can savor his golden years. Looking for an animal companion to add some sweetness to your life? Ask for Dudley ID# A876116.

Adoptions available by appointment only.

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame