Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía Win Top Honors at the 50th Annual Northern California Area Emmy® Awards

SAN JOSE, CA – (June 7, 2021) – The Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía / KSTS a total of 24 Northern California Emmy® Awards during the 50th annual Awards Gala held on Saturday, June 5 during a virtual ceremony.

NBC Bay Area was recognized for Overall Excellence for coverage that helped the Bay Area navigate an historic year. The station led the English language contest for the second year in a row with a total of 16 Emmy® Awards, many highlighting its innovative digital and investigative work. Six of those awards went to Digital Video Journalist Jonathan Bloom and one for the digital series “Derailed,” an investigation into BART transit system led by Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban. Additionally, the stations’ dedicated consumer unit “NBC Bay Area Responds” was recognized with two awards for its consumer investigative work.

Telemundo 48 received eight Emmy® Awards, including an award for the station’s coverage of the 2020 CZU Complex Fire and the poor air quality that followed during the pandemic lockdowns. Chief Meteorologist Guillermo Quiroz took home three awards including an award for “La Nueva Era Espacial,” a series about young Mexican students that made history by creating a nanosatellite. The station was also recognized for its political coverage of the 2020 presidential election, “El País Dividido: A la espera de resultados electorales.”

“Being recognized for Overall Excellence is an honor and a testament to how every department displayed innovation and resilience through the historic challenges that 2020 brought,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “I am privileged to lead a team at both NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 that is mission-driven and committed to serving our communities.”

Below is the full list of wins for NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía:

NBC Bay Area:

Overall Excellence/News Excellence: “NBC Bay Area Overall Excellence”

Stacy Owen, President/General Manager; Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News

Investigative - Multiple Reports: “DERAILED: Season 2”

Bigad Shaban, Writer; Michael Horn, Photojournalist; Jeremy Carroll, Photojournalist/Editor; Anthony Rutanashoodech, Photojournalist/Editor

News Feature – Light Feature (Single Report): “The Painter Behind the Painting”

Joe Rosato, Jr., Video Journalist

News Feature – Serious Feature (Single Report): “Building a Legacy”

Robert Campos, Producer; Bigad Shaban, Writer; Jeremy Carroll, Editor

Content: “Butterflies in the Sky: The Migrating Mural”

Jonathan Bloom, Video Journalist

Business/ Consumer News: “NBC Bay Area Responds”

Christopher Chmura, Reporter; Michael Horn, Photojournalist; Mark Villarreal, Editor

Education / Schools News: “Making It Through College: Students Living in Vans and Trucks,”

Jonathan Bloom, Producer

Human Interest News or Short Form Content: “Silicon Valley Superhero,”

Jonathan Bloom, Producer

Technology News or Short Form Content: “Protecting the Front Line,”

Jonathan Bloom, Producer

Sports Story/ Feature: “The Invisible Crowd,”

Jonathan Bloom, Video Journalist

Sports Program – Live or Post-Produced: “Riding the Waves”

Christine C. Ni, Stephen Talbot, Producers; Michael Horn, Cinematographer; Alex Bozovic, Photographer

Talent-Reporter- Specialty Assignment: “All Platform Advocate”

Christopher Chmura, Consumer Reporter

Talent-Reporter- Specialty Assignment: “Investigative Reporter,”

Bigad Shaban, Reporter

Editor – News: “Villarreal Composite”

Mark Villarreal, Editor

Video Journalist- Single Shift: “Bay Area Proud”

Garvin Thomas, Video Journalist

Video Journalist- No Production Time Limit: “Jonathan Bloom Covers Creative Responses to the Bay Area's Housing Crisis”

Jonathan Bloom, Video Journalist

Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía:

Continuing Coverage Spanish: “Incedios, Aire contaminado y Pandemia”

Pedro Andrade, Esmeralda Cisneros, Kathia López-Santos, Reinaldo Ramirez, Producers; Erick Fernandez, Director ; Guillermo Quiroz, Meteorologist; Andres Brender, David Gonzalez, Reporters; Eduardo Vargas, Photographer; Miguel Angel Zarate, APC Operator; Ivan Corona Ramirez, Assignment Editor

Environment / Science – Spanish: “La Nueva Era Espacial”

Guillermo Quiroz, Meteorologist/Reporter; Mario Ayala, Photographer/Editor

Politics / Government – Spanish: “El País Dividido: A la espera de resultados electorales”

Kathia López-Santos, Producer; Romyna Camacho Pineda, Aline Gonzalez Basalo, Content Producers; Miguel Angel Zarate, Director; Sandra Ulsh Cervantes, Anchor; Christian Cazares, Claudia Simones, Reporters; Ivan Corona Ramirez, Assignment Editor

Promotion – Spanish (Single Spot or Campaign): “Campaña imagen Juntos Podemos,”

Mario Ayala, Writer/Photographer/Editor

Talent – Anchor – Weather – Spanish: “Guillermo Quiroz Jefe de Meteorología”

Guillermo Quiroz, Chief Meteorologist

Live News Producer – Spanish: “Kathia López-Santos News Producer”

Kathia López-Santos, Producer

Director – Spanish: “Please stay 6 feet away from my switcher”

Erick Fernandez, APC Operator

Photographer – Spanish: “Eduardo Mancera Composite”

Eduardo Mancera, Photographer

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 work together to better serve viewers in the Bay Area and keep them ahead of the latest news in two languages.

To view the entire webcast of the 50th Annual Northern California Area EMMY® Awards visit the chapter’s website emmysf.tv. For a complete list of all the winners click here.

