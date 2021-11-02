Watch NBC Bay Area Original Content on New Fire TV App

A new app from NBC Bay Area makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon Fire TV users to watch NBC Bay Area News Now, SyncedIn, in-depth Investigative Unit reports, and our Digital Originals.

The new NBC Bay Area app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon Fire TV platform.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Download now to watch stories designed for streaming, get the top news of the day, and watch select live local newscasts.

App users can also go beyond the headlines with NBC Bay Area Digital Original explainers and get on-demand consumer tips from Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura through our "How To" playlist.

The app also delivers our weather forecast, Certified Most Accurate by WeatheRate. Get the latest Microclimate Forecast, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s Fire TV app store -- you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your Fire TV device.