Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Present Their Fifth Annual Supporting Our Schools Donations Drive in July

San Jose, CA – (July 6, 2021) – Continuing their efforts of helping move their communities forward, NBC Bay Area/ KNTV and Telemundo 48 / KSTS today announced the return of their Supporting Our Schools backpack donations drive in July. Working in partnership with Family Giving Tree and Comcast, the stations’ Supporting Our Schools initiative invites the public to donate backpack supplies to help students and teachers in their communities and make online donations to support local schools by visiting https://vtree.fgt.org/NBCBayArea. Last year, the stations’ Supporting Our Schools effort resulted in the collection of more than 1,800 backpacks of supplies for local Bay Area K-12 classrooms through the Family Giving Tree Back-to-School program.

WHO/WHAT: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 present their fifth annual Supporting Our Schools supply donations drive in partnership with Family Giving Tree and Comcast.

WHEN: July 5 – July 31

WHERE: Comcast Xfinity stores throughout the Bay Area will serve as backpack collection locations. Visit nbcbayarea.com/supportingourschools to view a list of participating list Comcast Xfinity stores. To access the information in Spanish, please visit telemundoareadelabahia.com.

The NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 news teams will be on site building and collecting backpacks from members of the public Friday, July 16 at Jamba in Mountain View (1037 El Monte Ave) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each person who donates on site will receive a free slice of pizza from Pizza My Heart, and a free Jamba drink.

DONATIONS: Members of the public can stop by their local Comcast Xfinity store to pick up a backpack tag and then go shopping for a backpack and the listed supplies. Once the backpack is filled, please return it with the tag attached, to the same location.

Or, in lieu of shopping for a backpack, one or more can be donated online via the backpack donation site found at https://vtree.fgt.org/NBCBayArea.

SOCIAL: Follow the effort on social by following @NBCBayArea, @telemundo48 and hashtags #SupportingOurSchools / #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Supporting Our Schools supply donation drive is one of many key signature community events presented by the stations throughout the year to help viewers get access to the information, services and tools they need to thrive in their everyday lives. Events include Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive, Project Innovation, Tu Salud Health Fair, as well as Clear The Shelters™, the stations’ popular pet adoption drive that returns to the Bay Area on August 17 for a seventh year in a row.

Supporting Our Schools is a month-long classroom needs awareness campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. To learn about Supporting Our Schools efforts in other cities, visit SupportingOurSchools.com or ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.com.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Family Giving Tree

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, Family Giving Tree grants children’s wishes for joy and learning through annual Back-to-School and Holiday Wish drives. Thanks to generous and consistent community support for 30 years, Family Giving Tree has supported Bay Area children and adults with nearly 2 million individually requested holiday gifts and backpacks filled with school supplies.

###

MEDIA CONTACTS



NBC Bay Area / Telemundo 48:

Liza Catalan

408-432-4302

Liza.catalan@nbcuni.com

Lance Lew

408-582-2073

Lance.lew@nbcuni.com

Family Giving Tree

Charlotte Wood

209-768-2920

charlotte@familygivingtree.org