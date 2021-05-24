Press Release: NBC Bay Area Expands Local Programming, Launches New 5:30 and 7 PM Weekday Newscasts on Monday, June 7

SAN JOSE, CA -- (May 24, 2021) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV today announced an expansion of its local news operation along with changes to its afternoon programming lineup. The station is adding two weekday newscasts: NBC Bay Area News at 5:30 anchored by Janelle Wang and Raj Mathai, and NBC Bay Area News Tonight at 7 p.m., anchored by Raj Mathai. With this local news expansion, NBC Bay Area will deliver more than 33 hours of local news each week.

In addition to the added newscasts, the station will be debuting a new afternoon lineup, with NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt moving to a new time at 6:30 p.m. and Access Hollywood moving to 7:30 p.m. All changes will begin on June 7.

“As the Bay Area moves forward from the pandemic, we are moving with them by bringing Nightly News to 6:30 p.m. and launching our new newscast at 7 p.m.,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “NBC Bay Area News Tonight will take the news a step forward, looking past the headlines to help our viewers make informed decisions about their lives.”

NBC Bay Area News Tonight at 7 p.m.will explore the most interesting local news stories of the day by taking an in-depth look at a range of topics including the economy, housing, climate change and other major issues facing the Bay Area. The newscast will integrate conversations on-air and across NBC Bay Area’s digital products with experts from around the Bay Area as they weigh in on the most local pressing issues. Anchor Raj Mathai will lead this half-hour of news with the support of the NBC Bay Area news reporting team and chief meteorologist Jeff Ranieri in the weather center.

“The pandemic and rise of misinformation sparked the need to give viewers additional context and more detailed coverage of the rapidly changing story,” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News at NBC Bay Area. “NBC Bay Area News Tonight will take a multi-platform approach and ask the tough questions to seek solutions for our viewers.”

New NBC Bay Area afternoon lineup beginning June 7:

5 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 5 with Janelle Wang and Jessica Aguirre

5:30 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 5:30 with Janelle Wang and Raj Mathai

6 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 6 with Jessica Aguirre and Raj Mathai

6:30 p.m. – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

7 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News Tonight with Raj Mathai

7:30 p.m. – Access Hollywood



ABOUT NBC BAY AREA / KNTV

Owned by NBC Universal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late-night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station also produces “California Live,” a live weekday 30-minute lifestyle show featuring the latest in entertainment, travel and lifestyle trends across the Golden State. NBC Bay Area / KNTV can be seen locally on Comcast channel 3 / 703 HD, and over-the-air on channel 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186, Verizon 460, and over-the-air on 11.3.

