Project Innovation 2021

NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia / KSTS along with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present their Project Innovation grant challenge in the Bay Area for a fourth consecutive year when grant applications open on January 8, 2021.

Local nonprofits that are helping to move communities forward by encouraging a culture of equity and inclusion, creating pathways for individuals to participate and volunteer in community engagement efforts, fostering the next generation of storytellers and providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines including entrepreneurship, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between January 8 and February 12, 2021.

This year’s program features additional grant funding. The stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $315,000 (up from $225,000) to a maximum of 12 community organizations in participating markets in May 2021. Across all participating markets, a total of $3.475 million dollars will be presented to eligible nonprofits, up from $2.475 million.

Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access the information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements, visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

Presented in 11 markets including the Bay Area, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will select and award grants to eligible nonprofits that are located in and operate from the Bay Area market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.