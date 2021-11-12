San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame will mark its 26th year of honoring South Bay sports legends when it inducts four new members on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose. The inductees hail from the upper echelon of collegiate, professional and/or Olympic competition. Although from different sports in different eras, they have made a lasting impact both on and off the field of play.

San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductees

James Jones (Football) , three-sport athlete at Gunderson High School and standout WR at San Jose State University who became a top receiver in the NFL and won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Each inductee will be recognized with a bronze plaque permanently installed on the concourse at the SAP Center in San Jose. Including the 2021 inductees, there will be 118 South Bay sports icons enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The annual induction is an event of the San Jose Sports Authority, San Jose Arena Authority, SAP Center Management/San Jose Sharks, and the City of San José. The event benefits Special Olympics Northern California and high school sports programs.