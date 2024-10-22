The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente is back for its 17th magical season of outdoor skating and holiday festivities in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Ice skate outdoors daily November 6 through January 20, 2025.

Hour-long sessions start every 90 minutes. General admission is $20 or $15 for kids 8 and under; prices include skate rental. Don’t miss special events throughout the season, including Drag on Ice, Silent Skate and Polar Bear Skate.

When: Wednesday, November 6th from 10AM-11PM

Where: Union Square Ice Rink

333 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102

For more information, please visit LINK.