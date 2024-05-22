YWCA Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's Annual Tribute to Women Wards marked a milestone year with 40 women honored for the 40th anniversary. The awards shine a light on women's leadership and saluted the companies that prioritize women's equal advancement in the workplace. Women from across the Bay Area representing local tech, education, healthcare, nonprofit, and business sectors were recognized.

Telemundo 48's News Director Sandra Perez was honored for her commitment to advancing racial justice, and Janelle Wang was surprised with an honorary award, which is given to a community leader of YWCA's choosing. The awards program is a fundraiser for YWCA, a non-profit dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Congratulations to the 2024 Tribute to Women Honorees:

Peggy Wu Abusaidi, Intel Corporation, Director of Test and Measurement Business Development and Marketing

Megan Bazan, Cisco Systems, Vice President- People & Communities

Heidi Castagna, NVIDIA Corporation, Senior Director, Global Field Enablement and Education Services

Stephanie Chiang, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, MD, Medical Director of Pediatrics, and PAFMG Board of Directors

Roshuna Creswell, Sunnyvale Community Services, Director of Programs and Services

Kristina Curtis, Synopsys, Executive Director, Sales

Felicia Gilbert, Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, Partner

Stephanie Harman, Stanford Medicine, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine

Tammy Hawkins, Intuit, Inc., VP CyberSecurity & Fraud Prevention, Small Business & Self-Employed Group

Anne Hecht, NVIDIA Corporation, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Enterprise Computing

Mared Hidalgo, Mac House, Managing Director

Rita Horner, Synopsys, Sr. Product Marketing Director

Stephanie Johnson, NVIDIA Corporation, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Kelly Jones, Cisco Systems, Chief People Officer

Amy King, Ernst & Young LLP, Partner

Heather Lattimer, San Jose State University, Dean, Connie L. Lurie College of Education

Karmen Leung, IBM, Chief of Staff/ Women in Big Data Co-Founder

Norene Lew, Salesforce, Chief of Staff to the Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary

Deb Muro, El Camino Health, Chief Information Officer

Elissa Murphy, Cisco Systems, SVP Customer & Partner Experience

Vicky Nguyen, Applied Materials, Managing Director, Lab Operations

Sandra Perez, NBC Bay Area / Telemundo 48, News Director, Telemundo 48

Roopa Prabhu, NVIDIA Corporation, Director of Engineering, Applied AI Applications and Infrastructure

Renee Rice, Lockheed Martin Space, Director of the Optical Talent Center

Karla Rodriguez Lomax, Kaiser Permanente, Senior Public Affairs Director, Kaiser Permanente South Bay and Central Coast

Elizabeth Roman, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, PA, Lead, and member of the DEI committee

Alex Sapiz, Cisco Systems, SVP, Corporate Marketing

Kristin Schmidt, IBM, Manager - Accelerated Materials Discovery, Vice-Chair of Physical Sciences Council

Ilana Sherer, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, MD, Gender Care Champion, and DEI committee member

Stephanie Smith, KeyPoint Credit Union, Branch Manager

Priya Srinivasan, IBM, Vice President, IBM Software Support & SRE

Monika Thakur, Oracle, Vice President, Product Management

Erica Valentine, UA Local 393 - Plumbers, Steamfitters, Pipefitters, & HVACR Technicians, Political & Communications Director

Congratulations to the 2024 Emerging Leaders:

Bridget Bissell, NVIDIA Corporation, System Design Manager

Lauren Lee-Tran, Cisco Systems, DEI Strategy Implementation Manager

Deepashree Sengupta, Synopsys, Sr. Staff R&D Engineer, EDAG, Signoff & Silicon Innovations

Congratulations to the winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award:

Laura Bold, Blach Construction, Vice President, Finance

Laura Guio, IBM, IBM - Global Managing Partner, IBM - Technology Consulting Alliance and Red Hat and IBM Senior State Executive for California

Denise Johnson, MBA, BSN, RN, CENP, Kaiser Permanente, Continuum Care Coordination Executive Director, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Region (Retired 12/2023)

Fran Katsoudas, Cisco Systems, EVP and Chief People, Policy, and Purpose Officer