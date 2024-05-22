YWCA Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley's Annual Tribute to Women Wards marked a milestone year with 40 women honored for the 40th anniversary. The awards shine a light on women's leadership and saluted the companies that prioritize women's equal advancement in the workplace. Women from across the Bay Area representing local tech, education, healthcare, nonprofit, and business sectors were recognized.
Telemundo 48's News Director Sandra Perez was honored for her commitment to advancing racial justice, and Janelle Wang was surprised with an honorary award, which is given to a community leader of YWCA's choosing. The awards program is a fundraiser for YWCA, a non-profit dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
Congratulations to the 2024 Tribute to Women Honorees:
Peggy Wu Abusaidi, Intel Corporation, Director of Test and Measurement Business Development and Marketing
Megan Bazan, Cisco Systems, Vice President- People & Communities
Heidi Castagna, NVIDIA Corporation, Senior Director, Global Field Enablement and Education Services
Stephanie Chiang, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, MD, Medical Director of Pediatrics, and PAFMG Board of Directors
Local
Roshuna Creswell, Sunnyvale Community Services, Director of Programs and Services
Kristina Curtis, Synopsys, Executive Director, Sales
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Felicia Gilbert, Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, Partner
Stephanie Harman, Stanford Medicine, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine
Tammy Hawkins, Intuit, Inc., VP CyberSecurity & Fraud Prevention, Small Business & Self-Employed Group
Anne Hecht, NVIDIA Corporation, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Enterprise Computing
Mared Hidalgo, Mac House, Managing Director
Rita Horner, Synopsys, Sr. Product Marketing Director
Stephanie Johnson, NVIDIA Corporation, Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing
Kelly Jones, Cisco Systems, Chief People Officer
Amy King, Ernst & Young LLP, Partner
Heather Lattimer, San Jose State University, Dean, Connie L. Lurie College of Education
Karmen Leung, IBM, Chief of Staff/ Women in Big Data Co-Founder
Norene Lew, Salesforce, Chief of Staff to the Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary
Deb Muro, El Camino Health, Chief Information Officer
Elissa Murphy, Cisco Systems, SVP Customer & Partner Experience
Vicky Nguyen, Applied Materials, Managing Director, Lab Operations
Sandra Perez, NBC Bay Area / Telemundo 48, News Director, Telemundo 48
Roopa Prabhu, NVIDIA Corporation, Director of Engineering, Applied AI Applications and Infrastructure
Renee Rice, Lockheed Martin Space, Director of the Optical Talent Center
Karla Rodriguez Lomax, Kaiser Permanente, Senior Public Affairs Director, Kaiser Permanente South Bay and Central Coast
Elizabeth Roman, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, PA, Lead, and member of the DEI committee
Alex Sapiz, Cisco Systems, SVP, Corporate Marketing
Kristin Schmidt, IBM, Manager - Accelerated Materials Discovery, Vice-Chair of Physical Sciences Council
Ilana Sherer, Sutter Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group, MD, Gender Care Champion, and DEI committee member
Stephanie Smith, KeyPoint Credit Union, Branch Manager
Priya Srinivasan, IBM, Vice President, IBM Software Support & SRE
Monika Thakur, Oracle, Vice President, Product Management
Erica Valentine, UA Local 393 - Plumbers, Steamfitters, Pipefitters, & HVACR Technicians, Political & Communications Director
Congratulations to the 2024 Emerging Leaders:
Bridget Bissell, NVIDIA Corporation, System Design Manager
Lauren Lee-Tran, Cisco Systems, DEI Strategy Implementation Manager
Deepashree Sengupta, Synopsys, Sr. Staff R&D Engineer, EDAG, Signoff & Silicon Innovations
Congratulations to the winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award:
Laura Bold, Blach Construction, Vice President, Finance
Laura Guio, IBM, IBM - Global Managing Partner, IBM - Technology Consulting Alliance and Red Hat and IBM Senior State Executive for California
Denise Johnson, MBA, BSN, RN, CENP, Kaiser Permanente, Continuum Care Coordination Executive Director, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Region (Retired 12/2023)
Fran Katsoudas, Cisco Systems, EVP and Chief People, Policy, and Purpose Officer