Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out the vote between now and Tuesday.

Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work, the countdown is on for the midterm election.

Jorge Reyes Salinas with Equality California has been reaching out to voters.

“They forget that election day is coming up. So, we get those but also a lot of people who have a plan to vote. They just haven’t submitted that ballot yet,” he said.

Newsom is running for re-election but that wasn’t the focus at Manny’s. Instead, volunteers were banking for Southern California Democrat Will Rollins, who is in a close race against Republican Ken Calvert.

It’s one of many congressional races people are keeping a close eye on. Depending on the results Tuesday, the balance of power in the house and senate could change.

