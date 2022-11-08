decision 2022

South Bay Voters Show Up at the Polls Despite Rain

"I was really excited to come out and actually cast my ballot in person," a first-time voter said

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area voters braced the rain to make their way to the polls and cast their vote on Election Day.

For many, voting is deeply personal. Some people are motivated by national issues while others are driven by the local races and measures such as the mayor's race in Santa Clara.

Resident Divya Empranthiri said nothing was goin to stop her from voting at the polls for the first time.

"I was really excited to come out and actually cast my ballot in person," she said.

"I think abortion rights are really important, so seeing that on the ballot was really important to me," she added.

The rain pummeled voters going in and out of the vote center for much of the day. Others chose to only drop their mail-in ballot.

"I'm hoping it's not keeping people away from the polls," said resident Daniel Zafer-Joyce, "but I have the vote-by-mail permanent set up so I can always just drop off my ballot which is pretty easy."

The bad weather however, can affect voter turnout.

Past studies have found that for every inch of rainfall, voter turnout can drop by one percent.

In other states, one inch of snow drops it by half a percent.

Dartmouth Professor Yusaku Horiuchi has researched bad weather and voting, and said historically, it tended to favor Republicans over Democrats.

"The idea is interesting," he said. "When the weather is bad, people tend to be more pessimistic or conservative so they may change the vote choice from Democrat to Republican," he explained, "but that doesn't mean that the rain dramatically changes who gets elected."

decision 2022 5 hours ago

Sonoma County Polls Supervised by DOJ on Election Day

decision 2022 6 hours ago

California's Democratic AG Seeks to Keep State's Top Law Job

This article tagged under:

decision 2022Santa Clara
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us