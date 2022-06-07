decision 2022

Voters Can Find Their Polling Place Online, Register Same Day

California is one of 21 states that allow same-day voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislature

By Bay City News

Tuesday is Election Day across California, as Golden State voters decide primary races, certain statewide contests, and local ballot measures.

For those who haven't registered to vote, it's not too late. Any eligible voter can register on Election Day, up until 8 p.m. when polls close.

Polling places or drop box locations can be found by entering an address at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be postmarked as late as Tuesday, or can be hand delivered to county election offices, or dropped in any official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

California is one of 21 states that allow same-day voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Primary races in non-presidential election years tend to have lower turnout. In 2018, just 28 percent of eligible California voters cast a ballot in the primary, according to the California Secretary of State's office.

