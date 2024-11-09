Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao accepts recall results

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced she is accepting that voters have decided to recall her.

Thao, who has been mayor for two years, said she was honored to serve Oaklanders during her tenure.

"It was my goal to make Oakland safer, cleaner, and more vibrant. And I am proud of what we accomplished together," she said in a news release Friday night. "I am deeply proud of the progress we created together and I am committed to ensuring we stay on track by supporting a smooth transition. It isn’t about me. It never has been. It has always been about Oakland. And the changes we have enacted in these two short years will be felt for generations to come."

Despite the decision, Thao touted and defended her record.

She claims crime in the city fell "dramatically," citing a "historic 35% reduction in homicides." Additionally, she touched on how she helped in the development of over 1,500 units of affordable housing and delivered on It investments.

"Our work literally saved lives," Thao said.

Thank you for choosing me to serve as your Mayor. As the first Hmong American woman to become the mayor of a major American City, it has been the honor of my lifetime. I am deeply proud of the progress we created together and I am committed to ensuring we stay on track by… pic.twitter.com/WGYH1CLvnL — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) November 9, 2024

The mayor's announcement came after concerns were raised about how the Alameda Council of Registrar of Voters is still counting ballots three days after the election.

Despite her announcement, the Registrar reports that about 400,000 votes remain to be counted. However, Thao is accepting that current results show too big a deficit to overcome.

Organizers for Thao's recall have blamed her for Oakland's crime spikes and putting the city in financial jeopardy.

Recall organizers have called for the city council and city attorney to take action and prevent Thao from making further decisions for the city.