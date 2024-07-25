‘Monumental next couple months': Steph Curry praises Kamala Harris, talks presidential race

Team USA’s Steph Curry spoke highly of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, telling Paris Olympics reporters that he hopes Harris can unite the country.

"Vice President Harris is prime to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully if she's on the ticket, winning the election," Curry said. "It's a big, big deal to say the least. She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us. I want to give that energy right back to her."

"Just excited knowing obviously we're representing our country here, and this is a very monumental next couple of months for our country and the direction that we're headed," Curry continued. "Hopefully this is a great way to do our part to continue unifying the country with how sports brings a lot of people together. For her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, it's all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now. Just excited for the journey ahead for her."