Decision 2024

‘Monumental next couple months': Steph Curry praises Kamala Harris, talks presidential race

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Team USA’s Steph Curry spoke highly of Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, telling Paris Olympics reporters that he hopes Harris can unite the country.

"Vice President Harris is prime to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully if she's on the ticket, winning the election," Curry said. "It's a big, big deal to say the least. She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us. I want to give that energy right back to her."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Just excited knowing obviously we're representing our country here, and this is a very monumental next couple of months for our country and the direction that we're headed," Curry continued. "Hopefully this is a great way to do our part to continue unifying the country with how sports brings a lot of people together. For her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, it's all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now. Just excited for the journey ahead for her."

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Steph Curry ‘very excited' to be in Paris, eager for Olympics Opening Ceremony

Decision 2024 3 hours ago

Kamala Harris: A Baptist with a Jewish husband and a faith that traces back to MLK and Gandhi

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Steph CurryKamala Harris
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us