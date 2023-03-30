When you think of thrift shopping, your initial thoughts may not be the prettiest.

Vintage and thrifting expert and stylist Annette Vartanian is here to change that. With over 30 years of experience shopping at thrift and vintage stores, she knows what to look for, where the best deals are, and what sections to scour through for the best items.

Her pro tip? Shop the store, not the section.

According to Vartanian, “Go through every department of the store. Not just what you think you need or want. I found a very cute, 100% silk skirt in the lingerie department that I wear out. No one would have thought to find a skirt in lingerie.”

If wearing someone’s previously worn garments scares you, don’t worry, you are not alone. Vartanian haș a fool-proof method to caring for your new-ish items after bringing them home.

Step 1: place items in dryer on high heat for 30 minutes.

Step 2: organize items in piles for dry cleaning, laundering, and spot treating.

Step 3: wash as instructed on tags like you would a brand new garment.

Step 4: wear your brand new outfit with pride and know you spent half the price!

Someone else’s trash may be your treasure and treasure is what Vartanian has found over the years. She’s had a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer for over 10 years that was purchased for $8 at a thrift store. To this day she gets compliments when she sports it.

For more info on how you can thrift like a pro, follow her on Instagram @vintagesplendor.