From glamorous drinks to game-filled fun, throw a Golden Globes party to remember! Entertaining expert Paul Zahn was in the California Live studio to dish out all the tips on how to throw a fabulous and budget-friendly Golden Globes party inspired by the nominees.

Sip on a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Inspired Cocktail

Kick back relax and watch the award show with a great cocktail. Zahn concocted a drink called 'The Golden Globe' to sip on while watching the show. Zahn mixed Disaronno and lemon juice then poured the mixture over ice. Then he topped the drink off with a little bit of bubbly and a slice of fruit.

The drink is best enjoyed sipped out of vintage inspired glassware, just like Maisel would have drank from. Plus the glassware could be on sale as stores try to get rid of all their leftover Christmas decor, making it a cute and budget-friendly drink.

Enjoy Dry January With a Mocktail

Just because it's Dry January for some doesn't mean you can't enjoy a refreshing drink while watching the show. Zahn concocted a delicious and sweet mocktail to keep all your party guests happy. Zahn mixed Our/Los Angeles Essences cocktail syrups with a sprinkle of Truvia. Then he topped the drink with a splash of ginger beer and served it over ice.

Order Some Custom Made Cookies

Put your favorite nominees and shows on a cookie. Sweet E's Bake Sho in Los Angeles will custom make cookies for you with pictures of your favorite celebrities or add the names of your favorite characters. Zahn was inspired by the movie 'Little Women' and put the characters names and faces all over the cookies.

Turn the Show Into a Game

Turn the show into a fun game at home. Have all your guests write down who they think will win each category. Make it a competition to see who can get the most right and give the winner a a sweet prize. Zahn suggests giving them a Golden Globes inspired basket. Zahn had his filled with movie merch, DVDs and other Golden Globes inspired swag.