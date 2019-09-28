Iconic Mexican Singer José José, the 'Prince of Song,' Dies

The iconic singer José José, best known as "the prince of song," died Saturday at age 71, Telemundo confirmed.

The artist was found in Florida, where he was receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer. Further details are not known at this time.

José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz was born Feb. 17, 1947 in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City. Born to a family of artists, music followed him always. His father, José Sosa Esquivel was a famous opera tenor and his mother, Margarita Ortiz Pensado was a concert pianist. But nevertheless, his mentor was singer Pepe Jara as his father didn't allow popular music to be played in his house.

In March of 1963 his father left, coinciding with the era in which José, at 15 years old, started his career playing guitar and singing serenades in a trio formed with his cousin Francisco Ortiz and his friend Alfredo Benítez.

In 1965 he obtained his first contract to record his first professional record: a simple 45 RPM disc with Orfeón Records. The record had two themes, The World ("Il Mondo") of Jimmy Fontana and My Life (Mi vida) of Alain Barrière, and was presented under the stage name "Pepe Sosa." Nevertheless, it didn't have much transcendence.

Later on he joined a jazz and bossa nova trio called "Los PEG" in which he sang and played the bass and double bass. In 1967 at a bar called "Apache 14" the composer and record producer Rubén Fuentes hears him, later signing him to RCA Víctor.

Although his financial situation at the time wasn't good, his mother always encouraged him to pursue his music career. His father on the other hand, died of alcoholism in 1968.

José entered the RCA Víctor studio in Mexico City under the supervision of composers Rubén Fuentes and Armando Manzanero. Recording his first LP record gives birth to "José José," his artistic pseudonym. The first "José" for his first name and the second in honor of his father.

